PONTOTOC - New Albany had a great day on the links on April 19 as they won first place in the 1-4A Region golf match and will advance to the state championships in May.
New Albany shot a team total of 306 which was 19 strokes ahead of second place Ripley. Corinth was third at 353.
Andrew Fennell led the Bulldogs with his round of 72 which earned him second place behind Jake Moffatt, who won medalist with a 68. Fennell shared his thoughts on the his day and the big win for the Bulldogs.
"First off hats off to Jake for shooting a very impressive 68, but I just played each shot smart and I was two over thru 16 holes with two easy holes left and hit some good shots and birdied both holes to shoot even par which was a huge part in helping the team win," Fennell said. "It feels good, but the team knows that we still have a job to finish in the following weeks to come.
"The team and I have had success in recent weeks before the district tournament and we went in confident knowing we should win this. We all went out and just played relaxed knowing this was our tournament to win."
Caleb McDonald shot a 75 and placed fourth in the individual scores. Miles Cox was four shots back of McDonald at 79.
Matt Cherry was next for the Bulldogs at 80 and Whit Robbins shot an 85. Owen Everett wrapped up his day on the Pontotoc course with a 93.
The nucleus of the team have played together for several years and Fennell shared how this has translated into their success on the links.
"The best part about our golf team is we are so close and have been playing together for six years now," Fennell said. "Every match we just all support each other in our ups and downs which had led to us winning on the course."
The Bulldogs have one final competitive match together and Fennell gave his insight on how the team will approach it.
"The state tournament is May 3rd and 4th," he said. "Right now we have great chance to win it all and the team knows that."
"For us to win, we just have to go out there, stay in moment and just play golf for 36 more holes the way we have played all year and we will win."