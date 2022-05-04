New Albany won two more state championships in individuals tennis to compliment their Class 4A Team state title from a week earlier.
Seniors John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett went out on the highest note possible, winning the boys doubles title.
It was an all-New Albany matchup on that 4A championship court as Nelson and Durrett squared off against Nelson' younger brother, Gregory and Will Boyington.
"I was proud of John David and Joseph winning their first Individual title as seniors and going out with a team and individual championship," New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said. "To have another all-New Albany boys doubles final showed you how strong those courts were for us all season."
The mixed doubles court also went to the Bulldogs as Natalie Creekmore and Everett Garrett won over Newton County.
"Natalie and Everett played a great team in the finals from Newton County and pulled out a tough win," Bowman said.
Garrett is no stranger to winning a state championship as he won the boys singles title as a seventh grader in 2021. With his title this year he is 2 for 2 in state championship title matches.
The Bulldogs had two other courts that played for the state championship, but came up short against some very strong competition - girls singles and girls doubles.
Heidi Clayton was the Bulldog on the girls singles court and she fell short against Caledonia's Sunny Logan, reigning 4A girls singles champ and William Carey signee.
New Albany was represented to Gracie Mason and Sarah Robbins on the girls doubles court and they were not able to overcome a very strong girls duo from Stone in the finals.
"Sarah, Gracie and Heidi came up short in the finals to three seniors who are all college bound for tennis so those were also great matches," Bowman said.
New Albany's courts that did not make the finals had tremendous matches and went deep into the two day event held at Oxford Tennis Parks.
Bradyn Bowman was a semifinalist in boys singles while Caurie Clayton and Eva Aldridge also were semifinalists in girls doubles play.
"We are proud of all 12 of our New Albany players advancing to the semifinals of individuals," Bowman said. "We had some hard fought matches against some great competitors from across the state in 4A."
Look for the Bulldogs to be back in the thick of the state title hunt in Class 4A tennis next season as they return 10 of the 12 players that competed in team and individuals play from 2022. Coach Bowman will again have a team loaded with talent and championship calibre experience for the coming 2023 season.