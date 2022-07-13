New Albany boys soccer coach Austin Baker will start year two with his Bulldogs in the fall and the team used their June practices and scrimmages to improve their game and blend as a unit.
"Learning new players, building chemistry, understanding training patterns and expectations, studying how player movement affects the game," Baker said of the month's summer work.
The Bulldogs went to summer camp at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Baker shared the experience and benefits of the camp.
"Absolutely great experience at MGCCC," Baker said. "The boys exhausted themselves the three days at camp. The boys got to listen to other coaches, and learn from them.
"Personally, I saw it as some professional development for myself because the opportunities to listen to other coaches training my team."
Baker also went into detail on the feedback from his squad after the camp when he quizzed them about the overall experience.
Below are quotes from the players when Baker asked them what they learned from camp.
• “ask a question and change the motion when your playing the game”
-• “move around creating space even without the ball”
• “What I learned from camp is that we need to communicate more as a team”
• “Something I learned from the camp was that I need better positioning”
• “We need to ask question too see how do they respond”
• “I need to position myself better as a defender”
• “I learned to make sure to ask a question to the players with or with out the ball”
• “Your movement off the ball can create chances like 1 versus 1 or space for them to play you the ball to go up field. But it can also take away those chances. By bringing defenders with you, they can shut off those passing and dribbling lanes for the people with the ball and they won't have anywhere to play the ball.”
The Bulldogs lost several key players and starters due to graduation, so the summer work proved very beneficial to the many young players that will hit the pitch for the 2022-23 season.
"We have four returning starters (but every position is available for the taking); so it’s been great to see many young guys get plugged in and compete for starting spots," baker said. "It’s a long road until the season, so I expect to see guys compete for all 11 positions.
"Summer is a great time to get all players on the field. I like to see how young players play and respond in game like situations. Some players get opportunities to play different positions (some out of their own requests, teammates suggestions, and my own curiosity) that they would normally play. It’s a time for exploration of formations and various players fitting into different and sometimes uncomfortable roles.
Baker also mentioned some of the players that are returning and how they assumed their new roles in leading the team.
• "Whit Robbins (senior CB) - vocal, takes initiative, trustworthy, spiritual leader"
• "Abraham Tinajero (sophomore CM) - even as a freshman last year the boys looked up to him, always focused in training and games, keeps players accountable, never shy from the big moments"
• "Jorge Favela (senior CM) - humble leader and playmaker"
• "Omar Gonzalez (senior CB) - Mr. Camry, I call Omar the Camry (like the dependable sedan). He can play all 11 positions. He’s hard-working, humble, and a team servant."