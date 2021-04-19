PONTOTOC - It has always been said there are only two certainties in life - death and taxes, perhaps there should be another added to that - New Albany Tennis winning the North Half title.
The Bulldogs took the short trip down Highway 15 to square off Class 4A rival Pontotoc on Monday and the Bulldogs swept every court in the 7-0 final verdict.
"We looked solid today on all 7 courts!" New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said. "Singles took care of business again and all doubles won in straight sets which means we played solid tennis from start to finish.
"Looking ahead we know we will have our hands full Thursday with a new 4A opponent in Stone County. Stone won the 5A championship in previous years and has bumped down to 4A so they bring court experience and a good roster to the title match. It will be fun!"
Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge were the first winners of the afternoon as they took their court in girls 2 doubles by 6-0, 6-0 scores over Samantha McGregor and Alison Floyd.
Maggie Scott and Gracie Mason made swift work in their win over on girls 1 doubles court with 6-0, 6-1 totals over Mollie Rackley and Heather Tedford.
Another early finisher was Bradyn Bowman in boys singles as he won handily over Andy Jones by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Heidi Clayton had a strong match and defeated Holly Stewart in girls singles by 6-1, 6-1 totals.
Boys doubles saw a bit more competitive matches, but New Albany came through with straight set wins on each court.
Montgomery Owen and Will Boyington won their match over on boys 2 doubles by a 6-3, 6-1 decision over Tay Thornton and Shayne Lowe as they controlled the advantage for the majority of the match.
The boys 1 doubles court was a tightly contested affair, but John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett prevailed over Joseph Henry and David Metcalf in the end by scores of 7-6, 6-3.
The mixed doubles court was a back and forth pendulum type match as Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins battled Blayze Haynes and Caroline Howard for each and every point before pulling it out with the final advantage at 7-6, 6-3.
New Albany will play for the 4A State Championship against the Stone High Tomcats on Thursday at noon at the Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson. The Bulldogs won the 2019 4A state championship at the same location.