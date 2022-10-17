CALEDONIA • New Albany gave it all they had in a furious comeback attempt, but Caledonia held off the Lady Bulldogs to earn a 3-2 win in the 4A North Half game on Monday. Caledonia won by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 15-6.
"Keys to the win tonight were perseverance and being mentally tough, Caledonia coach Samantha Brooks said. "Our defense has carried us the last few seasons."
Defense was a key component in the Caledonia win as they played several great shots by New Albany and returned them for eventual points. The Caledonia dig game was consistently frustrating to New Albany, one shot by the Lady Bulldogs was played off the foot of a Caledonia defender and later resulted in points for the home team.
"They (Caledonia) dug every single thing we did, they were very, very good," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Also, we weren't swinging like we should have been."
New Albany jumped out to win the first set 25-17 behind three kills by Summer Gaskin and Teelie Tyer plus two aces by Madison Smith. Gaskin would bury eight kills for the night while Tyer added seven.
The Lady Bulldogs appeared to be on their way to winning the second set as they reeled off a 5-0 run and led 17-10. However, Caledonia snatched the momentum and closed on a 15-6 scoring advantage to win a close one 25-23.
The third set was all Caledonia as they won 25-18 as they broke a 6-6 tie to roll to a 19-12 scoring advantage.
New Albany fought back in the fourth set as Tyer registered three kills, Smith dropped in two aces and Lucy King knocked down two blocks and a kill.
King would lead the team in blocks for the contest with five. Lilly Shannon had three blocks and five kills.
New Albany just was not able to contest in the fifth set as Caledonia sprinted out to a 7-1 lead before the Lady Bulldogs closed it to 7-4. That would be as close as New Albany would get as Caledonia won it 15-6.
"We would hit a ball out and then go 'oh I don't want to hit another ball out' and that's a free ball for them," Connolly said. "This senior group has done a lot for us, we all started here together.
"They will always have a special place in my heart and I'm very proud of them. They come out everyday and they are leaders on and off the court and at least I now get to go watch some of them play beyond high school."
