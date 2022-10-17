CALEDONIA • New Albany gave it all they had in a furious comeback attempt, but Caledonia held off the Lady Bulldogs to earn a 3-2 win in the 4A North Half game on Monday. Caledonia won by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 15-6.

