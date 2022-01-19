NEW ALBANY - JD Campbell needed just one look and he planted the ball in the net for the lone score in New Albany's 1-0 win over Ripley on Tuesday.
Campbell found net in the 38th minute from the left side of the box and the Bulldogs made that lone goal stand up for the shutout win over the Tigers.
"We really kept composure and I saw Kevin (Hernandez) dribbling down to the goal, I called for it and he saw me, made a simple pass and I buried it like we are supposed to do in practice," Campbell said.
The game had been pretty much an evenly contested affair until Campbell's goal as both teams had good attacks that were turned away by excellent defensive plays which in turn resulted in counter-attacks the other direction.
"Ripley is a fantastic team, they controlled the ball in the game pretty well," New Albany coach Austin Baker said. "Our guys demonstrated tremendous effort and worked very hard to stay organized defensively.
"(Ripley) brought heavy waves in the first half and we were able to maintain organization in the first half. Going into the second half the game really started to open up a little bit."
Ripley had one golden opportunity midway in the first half on a set piece from just outside the 18, but keeper Ray Bright had his wall perfectly placed and he corralled the shot with a dive to his left.
New Albany appeared to have a slight advantage in the second half with their attacking the Ripley zone. The Tigers did get a few runs on the goal in the closing minutes of the match, but Bright and his defensive backline were able to turn away the threats without surrendering a goal.
"We just had to dig deep and keep making those runs, putting as much pressure on them as we could," Campbell said. "It feels really good (to be tied for first), it relieved a lot of pressure."
New Albany and Ripley are now tied atop Division 1-4A with one loss each. Ripley won the first contest at Ripley by a 2-1 margin in December.
New Albany is 5-1 in division and 11-6-1 overall.
(G) New Albany 7, Ripley 0
Jo Pittman recorded the hat trick with her three goals to help lead the Lady Bulldogs to the 7-0 win.
Four other Lady Bulldogs had one goal each - Lilly Stout, Sammi Jo Doyle, Heidi Clayton and Kiristen Knox.
Pittman had two assists while Caroline King, Mia Regalado, Stout and Doyle had one each.
Doyle scored the first goal in the ninth minute from about 22 yards out for New Albany.
Pittman proceeded to crank out back-to-back goals in the 16th and 18th minutes to raise the lead to 3-0.
Lilly Stout came off the New Albany bench and wasted little time finding net as she deposited a shot in from the right side at the 31 minute mark.
Pittman followed three minutes later with her third goal of the contest and the teams went to half with the Lady Bulldogs up 5-0.
Heidi Clayton got free inside the 18 to score in the 47th minute to pad the advantage at 6-0.
Kiristen Knox closed the book on the night with her match-ending shot during the 72nd minute for the 7-0 mercy-rule win.
New Albany leads the division with a 6-0 record and improved to 11-7 overall.