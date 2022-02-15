NEW ALBANY - Just call them the Carter Combo plus one as the Carter brothers, Kam and Chris along with Mike Smith scored 65 points which led New Albany to the 76-70 win over Mooreville on Tuesday.
"Making shots was the key because our defense was non-existent, we didn't rebound the ball well, go out-rebounded, but we made shots," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "It comes down to making shots, I told them if we can't stop them on defense, we'd better score with them and we did.
"I thought Kam was really good, I think he had 31 points. Chris Carter in the second half was really good, he made some big shots. Chris, Kam and Mike Smith were all three good offensively, I told them they don't ask how you advanced, they ask did you advance."
Kam got his game going early as he hit for 10 of the Bulldogs 16 first quarter points as New Albany led 16-9.
Kam added seven points to his total in the second quarter while Chris picked up his first six points of the game and Smith got his first five on the night and the Bulldogs went to half clinging to a narrow 34-31 lead.
Mac Cheairs hit a big three for the Bulldogs in the third period and added a field goal while Kam and Smith scored six apiece while Mooreville chipped more off the Bulldog lead as New Albany led 51-50 after three.
Chris came through in a huge way for the Bulldogs in the final period as he hit for 10 consecutive points to give New Albany some breathing room around the midway point of the quarter as he connected on back-to-back threes and followed that with a couple of field goals.
There was no quit in Mooreville however and Mason McMillin's three pulled the Troopers back to within four at 74-70 with 16 seconds left, but Kam went to the free throw line and sank both offerings for the 76-70 final.
"We found a way to get it done and I'm proud of the kids, maybe Saturday night when we play again, we will be better defensively. Look, 76 points is probably more than our average, but we let them stay in the game because we weren't very good defensively tonight, but we won the game.
"I thought we got a spark off the bench by Ke'Lan Simpson defensively. He came in, got a couple of steals down here late in the game and kinda helped us get a couple of easy transition buckets."
Kam led all scorers with his 31 points on the night. Smith hit for 18 and Chris finished with 16.
McMillin had a huge night as he scored 28 for the Troopers. Dathan Timms finished with 22 points.
New Albany will host the second round of 4A basketball playoffs and will entertain Greenwood on Saturday at 7:00. Greenwood defeated Choctaw Central 87-86 in overtime in their first round game.