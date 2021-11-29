NEW ALBANY - New Albany got plenty of offensive production from Chris Carter as he helped the Bulldogs defeat Amory 64-53 in the Pool A championship of the New Albany Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Carter burned the Panthers for 22 points, including five 3-pointers during the contest. He hit four of his threes during the first half and helped the Bulldogs take a 27-26 lead at the half.
"Chris played a good game for us tonight, they (Amory) went to a zone and we kinda expected it because of the way Kam (Carter) has played throughout the season," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "They have a hard time keeping him out of the lane so they go to a zone and his brother, Chris, stepped up and he hit shots.
"I thought it was a team effort, I thought the second half we shared the basketball and we did what we needed to do."
Amory jumped out to an early advantage, taking a lead of 18-11 after a quarter. Chris hit three 3-pointers to account for all but two of the Bulldog points.
New Albany outscored the Panthers 16-8 in the second period as five Bulldogs hit for points as the scoring began to balance out.
"I told them at halftime that it was going to come down to whether we could make some shots and I think that we made shots," Shettles said.
Amory got steady offensive production from Charleston Wallace as he was the game's high scorer with 26 points.
"Number 11 (Wallace) for them is a very good player and I thought we kinda kept him quiet the second half, but he still had a good game," Shettles said. "My guys played a good game, I'm proud of them.
"Everyone on the team has bought into their role and that's going to lead to success."
The Bulldogs were able to pad their lead after three quarters as they moved out to a lead of 45-37 after outscoring the Panthers 17-11.
Chris paced the Bulldogs with 22 points while Kam tossed in 16 points. Mike Smith was also in double figures with 14 points.