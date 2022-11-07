CALEDONIA – A fumble on first-and-goal at the 2-yard line on the opening drive might have been enough to send the Caledonia football team into a tailspin early this season.
But the Cavaliers of November are above all that. A flu-ravaged Caledonia team (5-6) missing half its starting defense showed its mettle in Friday’s MHSAA Class 4A playoff opener against New Albany (7-4), putting the potentially critical turnover out of mind in a 21-18 win.
The Cavaliers advanced to take on Clarksdale on the road next week in the second round.
“It’s a big-time win for our football program,” Caledonia coach Michael Kelly said. Caledonia rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second quarter, scoring three consecutive touchdowns to propel itself into a double-digit lead.
The Cavaliers went two-for-one around the halftime break, scoring with 57 seconds left in the second quarter and taking the lead on Ethan Ramirez’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:22 to go in the third.
Daniel Wilburn Jr. put Caledonia up by 11 with a 50-yard keeper in the fourth quarter.
New Albany quarterback Braden Shettles responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Hicks, but Caledonia got the ball back with under five minutes to go and put the game away.
The Cavaliers ran out the clock both on the game and on a promising season for the Bulldogs.
“The biggest thing about this team, I think, is their relentless effort,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “They battled week in, week out. There was never any issue as far as us not giving great effort. They did it all year. They battled.”
New Albany made its surge in the second quarter, with Whit Robbins opening the scoring on a 27-yard field goal and Kody Atkinson adding a 36-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs converted multiple long fourth-down tries on their last touchdown drive thanks to impressive throws by the freshman Shettles and nice catches by wideout Jeb Bolen and running back Jareil Bowling.
“That was just guys making plays,” Stubblefield said. “They got a lot of pressure on Braden. He was able to elude it for just a minute and keep his eyes downfield and found somebody, and then the guy with great concentration made a catch on it.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: After New Albany’s second-quarter touchdown to take a 10-0 lead, Ramirez’s 47-yard run up the middle set up a score for Caledonia.
Point Man: Ramirez also blocked a 40-yard field goal and had several key plays on defense.
Talking Point: “We’ve got to get healthy. Maybe the flu will get on out of Lowndes County.” – Kelly
Notes
• New Albany was called for 17 penalties in the contest.
• Caledonia has won three of its last four, including a 34-14 win over Shannon last week to secure a home playoff game.
