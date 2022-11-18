NEW ALBANY - Coach Scotty Shettles challenged his Bulldogs at the half of Thursday's boys game with Saltillo and New Albany responded with a solid second half to win 61-53.
Saltillo had taken the lead as the teams went into the half at 33-31 behind the scoring of Demetrius Duffy who poured in 18 points, but the Bulldog defense limited his touches while the offense settled in to lead the home team to the win.
"We had 11 turnovers in the first half and and I said 'if we make 11 turnovers in the second half, we are not going to win,' we made seven," Shettles said. "It comes down to we made some big shots."
New Albany broke a 43-43 tie late in the third quarter and finished the contest by outscoring the Tigers by a margin of 18-10.
Shettles got crucial play out of his bench and singled out those that helped make a difference for the Bulldogs.
"You take a guy like Ke'Lan Simpson, he's a 5'9" running back on the football team and he had 10 or 11 rebounds," Shettles said. "I told them that it's all about heart and I knew when I put him in the game that he was going to play physical and he's going to scrap after the ball and those rebounds were huge.
"I also thought we did a great job on 25 (Duffy) in the second half, the first half he might have had 16 or 18, but the second half we did a good job on him. Gilbert (Isaac) is a kid that has a lot of length on him and he challenged him on shots and 24 (Simpson) was physical with him too.
"They did what we asked them to do, they did a good job and I think that was the difference in the game."
Duffy was held to two points for the entire second half as the Bulldogs severely limited his touches and forced his teammates to take the shots.
The duo of Chris Carter and Braden Shettles paced the Bulldog offense with 21 and 19 points.
Duffy led Saltillo with 20 points while Matthew Armstrong hit for 14 and Gunner Wesson added 10 points.
(G) New Albany 45, Saltillo 32
The girls contest was marked by runs of points and scoring droughts by both teams in a crazy contest that ended up in the favor of the Lady Bulldogs by a 45-32 final.
New Albany had leads of 13-6 and 22-12 at the end of the first two periods, but the Lady Bulldogs fell flat in the third quarter.
Saltillo chased down the Lady Bulldogs during the third period as they went on a 15-2 scoring advantage to take a 27-24 lead after three quarters of play.
However, it was Saltlllo's turn in the fourth quarter to see their offense go stale while New Albany outscored them 21-5 to secure the 45-32 win.
No scoring information for the girls was available in the postgame.
