CORINTH - Ethan Conlee and Ke'lan Simpson were major players in New Albany's 31-11 win over Corinth on Friday.
Conlee fell on a Corinth fumble on the first play of the second quarter at the New Albany that turned away a drive by the Warriors that made it to the Bulldog 14. Conlee pounced on the ball at the 18 and his teammates made good use of the turnover as they drove 82 yards for the second score.
"Coach Murphy (Kendall) preaches 'do your job, do your job' and that's what i was doing," Conlee said. "He called the slant, I slanted and the ball was just laying there.
"I thought about scooping and scoring, showing off my speed, but instead, I just decided to jump on it. Do what's best for the team instead of takin it to the house. It felt good."
Simpson ran for two Bulldog touchdowns, both of them going for two yards. He carried the ball 33 times for 192 yards.
Simpson's first score was the first touchdown of the game for the Bulldogs and came at the 8:14 mark in the first quarter. He added his second score with 19.8 seconds remaining in the first half to put the Bulldogs up 21-3 going into the half.
New Albany's second score came on a Jeb Bolen catch of Braden Shettles pass that covered 31 yards. Grayson Alexander's kick made it 14-0 with 8:10 left in the first half.
Corinth drove from their 29 to the New Albany 10, but the Bulldog defense stiffened and forced the Warriors to settle for Eli Burciaga's field goal of 27 yards.
Corinth had another long drive in the third quarter, marching from their 14 to the Bulldog 17, but again the defense rose to the occasion and the field goal attempt failed for the Warriors.
New Albany took over at their 20 and drove 80 yards for their final touchdown as Shettles hit Kaleb Shumpert on a quick slant of five yards as 1:13 remained in the period.
Corinth scored their lone touchdown of the game as DJ Woods gathered in the ensuing kickoff and outran the Bulldog coverage team for the 87 yard TD. Quantiver Young ran in the try for two to cut the lead to 28-11.
"That scoreboard showing 11, I hate that we let them return one, big play and kinda got some momentum back in their favor, we've just got to be better on special teams and stop that," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said.
Alexander, who was perfect on four extra point attempts for the Bulldogs added the final points of the contest with his 25-yard field goal with five minutes remaining.
"We got some turnovers a couple of times on long drives, defensively we gave up some yards tonight, but proud of our guys for hanging in there and getting a lot of stops," Stubblefield said. "Defensively, we buckled down when we needed to.
"We didn't give up a defensive touchdown and anytime you do that, you are excited about it. You know, those guys are coming together, playing well, playing hard and I think everyone played hard on both sides of the ball."
