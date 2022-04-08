NEW ALBANY - Ethan Conlee threw a shutout against Pontotoc to give New Albany the 5-0 win and take a sweep over the Warriors in 2-4A baseball.
Conlee worked 6.2 innings, allowed three hits with four walks while striking out 10 Warriors. He faced 27 batters while throwing 116 pitches with 67 for strikes.
Jacob Brooks came on in relief after a 2-out walk to get the called-strike final out to send the Bulldogs into celebration mode.
"My breaking stuff worked for me and my teammates made some great plays behind me, had cold air so the ball wasn't flying as well except to right field, so that helped me too," Conlee said.
Another key element in the win was the 3-run first inning for the Bulldogs that staked Conlee to the lead for the remainder of the contest.
New Albany got three consecutive walks with one out to load the bases and Cole Roberts delivered in the clutch with his fielders choice groundout to score Micah Reed.
Next man up for the Bulldogs was John Stacks and he came through with a huge 2-RBI single for the 3-0 lead.
"That was big, get some runs, get some confidence and they kinda laid down after we got ahead of them," Conlee said. "That helped a lot."
Conlee was crisp on the mound over the first three innings, striking out two batters in each of the first two innings and picking up his fifth victim during the third inning.
"Hey, that guy on the hill was number one reason for the win," New Albany coach Buddy Hall said. "He did what he needed to do, filled it up, stayed ahead most of the night and that's what you want to do."
New Albany capped off their scoring for the night in the fourth inning as they plated two more runs for a 5-0 lead.
Roberts led off the inning with a single and later scored on an error.
Josh Paul drew a walk and later scored on a throwing error to the plate following an infield single by Silas McKinney.
"We got some opportunities with some base hits, some good base running and some walks from their guys and it was just a good team effort," Hall said. "I think that scoring in the first inning was a big momentum swing, especially after Monday night, to jump on them early.
"I think that helped us a lot, gave our guys a lot of confidence, you know, glad we could maintain it."
Conlee ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth as Pontotoc's Brice Deaton ripped a liner into the alley in left, but was tagged out at third as he went in standing up and overran the bag.
Jon Robert Carnes followed with another well hit ball over the New Albany right fielder's head that resulted in a stand-up double, but Conlee got out of the jam with a strikeout while yielding no runs.
Carnes was the hard luck loser in the contest despite surrendering only three hits and walking four while striking out seven.
New Albany closes out the 2-4A division play next week with a two game series with North Pontotoc.
New Albany is 3-5 in division while North Pontotoc is 4-4. The Bulldogs are 13-8 overall.