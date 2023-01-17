Jorge Favela

Jorge Favela scored the game winning goal for New Albany during the 67th minute as the Bulldogs defeated Corinth 1-0.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs needed a goal in overtime and Sammi Jo Doyle came through with the game winner. Doyle hit a shot that found net in the third minute of the second overtime. 

