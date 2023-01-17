NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs needed a goal in overtime and Sammi Jo Doyle came through with the game winner. Doyle hit a shot that found net in the third minute of the second overtime.
"I can't even remember who sent it over, but it was a perfect weighted ball right over the top and I just got really good control of it and it was a volley straight into the right side of the goal," Doyle said. "It was a very awesome goal and we needed it because it made us win division."
New Albany coach Bert Anderson was hopeful that Doyle would get a good look on goal and his star player delivered when his team needed it.
"She was all around the frame the whole game, I knew she was getting frustrated, so I basically told her to just settle down and play her game. She got the right bounce and got her left foot on it and got it inside the right frame."
Teammate Kiristen Knox followed with an insurance goal in the eighth minute to give New Albany a total of two goals during the 20 minutes of overtime while keeper Lucy King and her defensive backline held Corinth scoreless.
"We needed that one because last year in North Half, the last three minutes of regulation we were up 1-0 and we were on ice skates just doing everything we could to save it," Anderson said. "Kiristen was in the right place at the right time and she took advantage of it. You could just feel the air go out of Corinth and we just took it all in at that point.
Doyle also spoke of how significant it was to win division in 1-4A for the second consecutive year especially against an always tough Corinth team.
"It's incredible, we've beaten them five times in a row now and that's never happened in the history of our program, so it's a very surreal experience. I'm very happy."
The teams ended regulation tied 1-1.
Doyle scored the first goal of the match on her PK following a handball inside the 18 by Corinth which occurred during the 16th minute.
The teams went to the half with the score at 1-0.
Corinth was awarded a penalty kick following a foul just inside the box early in the second half. The shot by the Lady Warriors ricocheted off the right post directly to Madison Gates and she buried the shot into the left side of the frame to tie the match in the 43rd minute.
New Albany is now 9-0 in Division 1-4A while Corinth is second at 7-2.
New Albany 1, Corinth 0 (B)
New Albany and Corinth were locked in a scoreless draw for 66 minutes, but in the 67th minute, Jorge Favela got free and scored the lone goal of the match.
New Albany was able to turn back the desperate Corinth offensive assault for the remainder of the match to hold on.
New Albany improves to 6-3 in 1-4A while Corinth drops to 7-2.
The Bulldogs will host division leader North Pontotoc on Thursday in their final regular season match.
