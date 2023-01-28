New Albany found themselves needing a spark early in the second half against Choctaw Central and senior Sammi Jo Doyle picked up the scoring mantle in the 4-3 comeback win.
New Albany (18-3) advances to the Class 4A North championship and will face West Lauderdale (21-2-1), 2-0 winners over Caledonia on Saturday.
"Not enough words to describe the 'no quit' attitude of these young ladies," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. ""Go down 3-1 to start the second half and to come back like they did.
"Proud to be able to coach this team is an understatement."
Doyle scored three goals in 15 minutes as New Albany overcame a 3-1 deficit after Choctaw Central scored two goals within a minute to lead 3-1 at the 43rd minute.
That lead stood up until the 55th minute as Doyle scored from far away to cut the lead to 3-2.
During the 62nd minute Doyle even went farther out to tie the game at 3-3 and firmly put the momentum in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.
Doyle capped off the day's work with the game winner in the 70th minute as she scored on a direct kick off a set piece to give New Albany their first lead of the game and the Lady Bulldogs held on to win.
Choctaw Central struck first with a goal within the first five minutes of the match.
Doyle put the Lady Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute and tied the game at 1-1. The teams would go to half at that score.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
