A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Cohen Moore and Jay Boone
Jack Rutherford
Jake Foreman
Jaxon Herod and Bailey
Howell
The West Union Eagles claimed the Union County boys junior high championship for the second consecutive year.
Sports Editor
Carson Conlee
MYRTLE - The West Union Eagles successfully defended their title as Union County junior high boys champion on Monday with convincing 60-31 win over New Albany.
The Eagles imposed their will from the opening tip as they ran out to the early 12-3 advantage after the first period.
West Union didn't let up in the second frame as they scored 18 points while again limiting the Bulldogs to just three and went to the intermission with a commanding 31-6 lead.
Carson Conlee did the primary damage for the Eagle offense as he scored nine points in the first quarter and added six more in the second as he hit for 15 of the 31 points scored by West Union.
New Albany was able to more than double their output offensively in the third quarter as the scored 13. Jay Boone did the majority of the scoring with six points.
Conlee had a huge night and led all scorers with 23 points. Eagle teammate Jack Rutherford also hit for double figures with 13.
Jake Foreman scored eight for West Union while Jaxon Herod scored seven.
New Albany was led by Boone's 10 points while Bailey scored nine.
Coach Mike Willard again guided the Eagles to the title as county champions.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.