ENTERPRISE -
Trey Haynes and Cole Willard showed up when it counted to help West Union eke out a 64-63 win over New Albany Tuesday night.
New Albany came out strong and drew first blood at the 6:26 mark of the first period with a 2-pt shot by Chris Carter who would lead the Bulldogs to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first.
In the second, the Bulldogs struggled with personal fouls that put West Union’s Trey Haynes on the line. Haynes, who went four for four on the free throw line, and Willard, who put up 6 in the second, led the Eagles to take the lead at the half - 28-23.
Cayden Howell and Mac Cheairs helped New Albany to take the lead early in the third, Daniel Conlee and Willard answered quickly. At the end of three, the score was tied at 44.
Howell wasted no time in the fourth as he started the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 3-pt shot. The teams swapped baskets throughout the fourth to tie the score late in the period at 63. With 2.8 seconds left in the contest, New Albany’s Howell fouled West Union’s Willard. Willard went to the line. He missed the first free throw and go the second to put the Eagles ahead 64-63. New Albany threw the ball in on a long shot to half court. Trey Haynes picked it off and held it as time ran out and West Union takes the contest 64-63.
After the game, Coach Hayles commented, “We didn’t make as many free throws as we should have. Cole got the one that really mattered at the end to give us the one point lead. Overall, our guys moved on to the next play and kept battling. Anything that went wrong, it didn’t transpire and lead over in to more things. I was happy for them.”
For the Eagles, Cole Willard was the high scorer with 17 and Trey Haynes had 12. Greer Manning, Daniel Conlee, and Jon Grey Morrison had 10 each.
For the Bulldogs, Chris Carter had 23 and Cayden Howell added 17.
(G) New Albany 55, West Union 45
Ella Kate Taylor’s three-point game and Laina Corder’s free throws were not enough as West Union lost a hard-fought battle against the New Albany Tuesday night, 45 – 55.
In the first, New Albany was plagued with fouls which helped West Union to take the early lead, 9-7. Hannah Finley and Amiya Terry used back-to-back 3-point shots to pull the Lady Bulldogs ahead. At the end of the first, New Albany led - 15-13.
In the second, the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Bulldogs 16-13 and capitalized on free throws to regain the lead at the half, 29-28.
The third period started with West Union and New Albany swapping turnovers. At the 5:28 mark, Laniya Terry got a 2-point shot for the first points of the half to put New Albany ahead which they extended in the fourth to get the 55-45 win.
West Union had three players in double digits – Laina Corder – 12, Ella Kate Taylor – 11, and Zoey Wright – 11. New Albany had four players in double digits – Laniya Terry – 16, Amiya Terry – 15, Abby Laney – 12, and Hannah Finley – 11.
After the game, Coach JC Hayles commented, “The girls missed missed way too many free throws which is uncharacteristic of us. We usually shoot a much better percentage. We missed 11 and got beat by 10. That wasn’t the only thing that beat us, we have to be tougher and want the ball more down the stretch.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.