JACKSON - New Albany got off to a blazing start in the 4A State Tennis Championship and it paid off as the Bulldogs earned a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Stone County on Thursday. New Albany has now won three straight 4A titles since 2018 and most likely would have won in 2020 had the event been played.
Girls singles and mixed doubles courts were the first to be decided and New Albany won both convincingly for the fast 2-0 lead.
Heidi Clayton won the girls singles match by 6-0, 6-0 scores over McKenzie Rogers to get the momentum going the Bulldogs' way.
Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins dominated on the mixed doubles court as they also won by 6-0, 6-0 totals over the Stone duo of Caleb Beech and Meredith Matthews.
New Albany further solidified their lead with yet another 6-0, 6-0 straight set blanking of Stone as seniors Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge defeated Maddy Kirkpatrick and Mary Lott for a 3-0 early advantage.
"Heidi, Joseph and Sarah on mixed, Jill and Isabella on girls doubles 2, came up big and won in straight sets to set the tone for the match right off the bat, but the other four courts were battling Stone's strongest players so we were anxious to have that fourth court go out way!" New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said.
The fourth and final court win that sealed the 4A title in Maroon & White, was the boys 2 doubles court as John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett defeated Kyle Bond and Hank Rader 6-2, 6-2 to enable the Bulldogs to hoist the trophy once again in 4A tennis.
"Stone flopped courts and put their strongest boy on boys doubles 2," Bowman said. "John David and Joseph played the match of their lives and clinched the fourth court for the team!
"It was the best match I’ve seen those two play! They raised their game to another level."
New Albany got great play and effort from the courts that ended up going to Stone and Bowman was pleased with what she saw from her Bulldogs.
"The courts we lost were also so close and those kids fought to the very end," Bowman said. "Everett Garrett, who is just a 7th grader, played another senior from Stone and gave him all he wanted on singles! Everett has a bright future ahead of him and he had a stellar season as a 7th grader.
Triston Hill won over Garrett by 6-4, 6-4 scores.
Maggie Scott and Gracie Mason played on girls doubles 1 in a nail-biter that eventually went to the Stone pair of Kendall Burn and Lainey Cunningham by 6-4, 2-6, 8-10 scores.
"Maggie and Gracie have been tested on girls 1 all year against really strong teams," Bowman said. "The girls they drew are the 1 seeds in individuals and Maggie and Gracie took them to a tie breaker which shows how strong that partnership has been for us all season!"
Montgomery Owen and Will Boyington gave the Stone duo of Orren Ladner and Tucker Smith all they wanted before falling 5-7, 6-2, 1-0.
"Montgomery and Will left it all on the court, literally diving for balls and in a high energy battle they also went to a tiebreaker with a very solid doubles team," Bowman said.
Five seniors competed for New Albany in their final team competition and they proved their mettle and leadership for the Bulldogs throughout the season. Aldridge, Gafford, Fennell, Scott and Owen were the senior players.
"These five seniors have been such amazing leaders for this program," she said. "They are leaders on the court and in the classroom! They are champions in every sense of the word and I am so thankful they were able to avenge the 2020 season shutdown with a 2021 state title!"
The 2021 title was especially sweet for the NA Tennis Dogs due to the fact that they would most likely have won the championship on 2020 had it not been for the shutdown of spring sports due to the pandemic.
"This title will always hold a special place in my heart," Bowman said. "I think personally as a coach I wanted this one worse than any other one from previous years because of the pandemic and the loss of our season in 2020.
"These kids put in the work. They have bought into what it takes to be a championship program year after year. The community has bought in, our parents, administrators, they are all in! I think we have something very special going here in New Albany and I am proud to be a part of it!"