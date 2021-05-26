NEW ALBANY - Johnny Epting recently retired from the New Albany Parks and Recreation Department after nearly 30 years serving the community and the City of New Albany. He served as Park Director for several years prior to his retirement.
Epting was honored with a retirement party on April 29 as he wrapped up his employment with the city at the end of April.
"I started in 1994 right after the ice storm, so I was with them a little over 27 years, " Epting said. "Walter Johnson (former mayor) and Buddy Williams (former park director) hired me and I appreciate them taking a chance on me."
Epting reflected on some of the accomplishments during his stint with the department both as a worker and director.
"We started hosting tournament baseball and we did a lot of reconstruction on the dugouts and backstops," Epting said. "Our soccer program started getting bigger and this year we had 638 youth sign up in the baseball and softball for the league. That is a record for us.
"The BNA Bank Tennis Complex was built during the time I worked with the city and also the Cotton States Baseball League started while I was working there."
Epting noted that those were just a few of changes had taken place over the 27 year span of his association with the department.
"There have been a lot of changes over the years and I was fortunate to be involved with a lot of it while I was on the staff here," he said.
Epting had high praise for his "guys" that he worked with over the years. A full-time staff consists of eight, including Epting. The "Park Boys" not only maintain the fields and grounds at the Sportsplex at BNA Bank Park and BNA Bank Tennis Complex which includes soccer fields, but other parks and trails within the city.
The full-time staff at the New Albany Parks and Recreation Department includes office manager/secretary Natalie Grooms plus the "Park Boys" which includes Chase Jeter, Steve Treadaway, Terry Ball, Alvin Parks, Logan McDonald and Alan Newby.
"Those guys are good, I tell people all the time that you are no better than the people you surround yourself with," Epting said. "I really had a good group of guys, they were good to me and I didn't have a problem leaving it with them because I know things are going to be taken care of."
Besides all the fields at the Sportsplex at BNA Bank Park, the Park Commission staff also mows and maintain city parks at Alabama Street, Shady Dell and Park Along the River.
"We mow the trails and maintain all the trails and with all that, we mow and maintain upward to 200 acres for the city," Epting said. "We mow some of the ball fields twice a week and even some of the parks need to be mowed twice a week. The city has provided us with good equipment, so we've been able to keep everything mowed."
Epting praised Mayor Tim Kent and the Alderman of the City of New Albany for their support and cooperation over the years.
"The mayor and the board of aldermen allowed us to buy the equipment that we needed to fix the fields up and they did not hesitate a little bit to allow us to get it and it made all our lives a lot easier," Epting said.
Epting says that he plans to just take one day at a time in his retirement and that he has some projects in mind.
"I just want to go where the Lord leads me to be honest, I want to do several different things, but there's nothing in concrete," Epting said. "I was fortunate to work for the city as long as I did and was blessed to have a really good bunch of guys to work with."