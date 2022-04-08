RIPLEY - New Albany committed eight errors which provided additional help for the Ripley Lady Tigers win the Division 2-4A softball contest 7-0 on Thursday. 

Ripley could only manage four hits off Lady Bulldog pitcher Abby Keller, but New Albany got a mere three hits off Ripley pitcher Kassie McKenzie. 

The Lady Bulldogs appeared to be in position to strike early as ZaKathryn Cameron's sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with two outs in the top of the first. 

The pitch by McKenzie got away from the Ripley catcher and lead runner Annabelle Johnson broke for the plate, but was tagged out to end the inning. 

The Lady Tigers got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the first after a leadoff walk to Allyson Christmas set up Ke Mya McDonald's RBI single for the 1-0 lead.

New Albany got a runner on in the second and third innings, but could never move the runner into scoring position either time. 

Ripley came through with another run in the third with the help of a New Albany error to go up 2-0. 

The fourth inning proved to be the undoing of the Lady Bulldogs as Ripley took advantage of four errors, a walk and two hits to plate five runs to give the Lady Tigers a comfortable cushion at 7-0. 

Sammi Jo Doyle reached on an error in the fifth and stole second to get into scoring position, but a fly ball to left ended the threat with the Ripley lead unchanged. 

New Albany got their three hits from Doyle, Johnson and Addison Mayo. 

Keller threw six complete innings while allowing seven runs, but only two earned with four hits and two walks while striking out five.  

