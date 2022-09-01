NEW ALBANY - New Albany and Caledonia locked up for four exciting sets of volleyball, but miscues and miscommunication in the fifth set cost the Bulldogs as Caledonia escaped with a 3-2 win on Thursday.
Scores for the night which went Caledonia's way were: 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-8.
"The first four sets were fun, they really were," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We were communicating better than we ever had, we were being an offensive threat and being aggressive. We were going out there and were playing hard.
"When you communicate, you don't run into each other, you don't let balls drop and you play your position and do what you are supposed to do. When you don't communicate, set five happens."
Set five saw New Albany jump out to the early 3-0 as Lucy King knocked down a block and Masey Adams dropped in an ace to jumpstart the Bulldogs.
However, the communication breakdowns and positioning woes by New Albany allowed Caledonia to come back on a 15-5 tear to win the set 15-8 and the match was decided 3-2.
Literally from the first set to the fourth set, I was proud of them and everything they did," Connolly said.
Caledonia raced out to the early lead in the opening set at 15-5, but New Albany was able to get in a bit of a rhythm late before losing 25-16.
The Bulldogs began to gel in the second set as they won 25-19 and were led by Lucy King's four kills and two blocks. Lilly Shannon added two kills to aid the cause.
New Albany also won the third set by a 25-18 margin as King had two kills and a block while Summer Gaskin chipped in two kills.
The four set was won by Caledonia by a 26-24 score and featured the best volleyball of the night as the team battled back and forth.
King had an excellent frame as she accounted for all five of the Bulldog final points with three kills and two blocks which helped New Albany overcome a 23-19 score to tie the match at 24-all. She also had a kill and a block in the early stages of the set.
Gaskin had a crucial kill just before King's scoring run that broke the Caledonia serve.
Connolly saw some bright areas despite the loss and one of those was along the defensive backline.
"I think that Amada (Gamez) came in and stepped up to play that defensive role, she's one of those that I can put in anywhere on that back row and I know she will do what I ask her to do," Connolly said. "I'm glad to see her grow in her senior role.
Connolly shared the takeaways from the game that the Bulldogs need to utilize going forward.
"Communication, staying aggressive and working on our defense, we were out of position a lot."
King had a dominant night on the Bulldog frontline with 10 kills and 7 blocks plus an ace for good measure.
