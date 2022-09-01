Amada Gamez

Amada Gamez (6) came into Thursday's match with Caledonia and played some solid defense for the Bulldogs.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - New Albany and Caledonia locked up for four exciting sets of volleyball, but miscues and miscommunication in the fifth set cost the Bulldogs as Caledonia escaped with a 3-2 win on Thursday. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

