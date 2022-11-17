New Albany Lady Bulldog Soccer has the distinction of having two representatives playing on the national championship stage this fall as Caroline King of Northwest Community College and Josephine Pittman of Holmes Community College and their teams compete for the NJCAA DII Women's Soccer Championship.
The national tournament is being held at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona from November 14-19.
This time last year, King and Pittman were on the high school pitch as members of the New Albany girls team that capped a historic season with their first North Championship title and runner-up in Class 4A girls soccer after falling in the championship to Stone.
Both ladies played key roles in the team's success and have now taken their game to the next level as members of the Northwest and Holmes teams.
King is listed on the Northwest roster as a midfielder while Pittman is also listed on the Holmes roster at the same position.
New Albany Lady Bulldog coach Bert Anderson shared how special both players were to him and what a great accomplishment it is to see them successful at the next level.
"To see the success Jo and Caroline are having with their teams is great," Anderson said. "What they are accomplishing this year with their schools is not only being noticed by our area but now across the nation.
"I believe if you work hard enough and are consistent with it that good things always happen. If anyone knows those two they know how hard they have worked to put themselves in the situation they are in now. They are great ambassadors for our program."
Both teams flew into Arizona over the weekend to begin pool play on Monday.
Pittman's Holmes team took the pitch first and came away with a 6-1 win over Cape Fear. Pittman had an assist in the win for the Bulldogs.
King and Northwest took the field later and came away with a 4-1 verdict over Northeast.
Holmes and Pittman next took the field on Wednesday as they fought to a 3-3 stalemate with Schoolcraft and got the verdict with a 5-4 advantage in PKs to earn the win. Neither team could muster a goal during the overtime periods and had to settle the issue with the penalty kicks.
Northwest and King played later that night and earned a hard-fought 2-1 overtime win over local team Pima. Melinda Hernandez scored the game winner in the 107th minute and also had the goal during regulation.
Mississippi is lifting the standard of women's soccer to another level on the national stage as Jones College is also playing at the championships and will join Northwest and Holmes in the semifinals.
Jones won their prior matches by scores of 3-0 over CCBC Essex and 2-1 over Heartland.
King and Pittman will play with their teams in the semifinals on Friday as Holmes will play Jones in an all-Mississippi contest in the opening semifinal match and Northwest will square off against Phoenix in the second game later that afternoon.
