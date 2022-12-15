HOUSTON - New Albany Lady Bulldogs had a comeback for the record books as they overcame a 19-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to win 72-67 over Houston in 2-4A girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs utilized heart as they never gave up and the free throw stripe as they hit 35 of 57 attempts in their come from behind win.
"They have heart, I know we question it a lot of times, but tonight they found a way, they dug deep," New Albany coach Micha Washington said. "Tonight going into the fourth I told them that 'you're not going to win this in two minutes, you've got to chip at it, chip at it and they decided to chip at it and we came out on top.
Down 55-36 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs went on a remarkable 22-2 run and took their first lead of the second half at 58-57 with just over four minutes left.
Houston was able to open up a 64-60 lead with 2:40 remaining but New Albany fought back to regain the lead at 67-65 on a short jumper by Amiya Terry with 45.3 seconds to go.
Houston came back later to tie the contest at 67-67 on their next trip down the floor.
The next points in the game by the Lady Bulldogs were aided by a Houston mistake as they called time-out with 14.3 seconds remaining only to find out they had exhausted their complement of five. That mistake resulted in a technical foul.
Terry went to the line and sank both offerings for New Albany for the 69-67 lead.
New Albany took possession to complete the technical and Hannah Finley got an uncontested look at the basket from three point range and buried the shot for the 72-67 final.
"Heart got us through and seniors led us," Washington said. "Heart pushed us over the edge, they wanted it right there at the end and they got it."
Houston held the lead at the half at 36-19.
There were 91 free throw attempts by both teams combined.
Lynleigh Tatum had a huge night for the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points, scoring 16 in the second half.
Finley hit for 18 points including the insurance goal that put the game out of reach at the end, turning a two point lead into five.
Terry scored 12 points, including the two free throws that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead for good with just seconds left.
Leading scorers for Houston were Amber McIntosh with 16 points and Lexi Heair with 12.
(B) New Albany 66, Houston 53
The Bulldogs had a slow start, but used a 26-12 scoring advantage in the second period to establish the lead to win 66-53.
Houston held an early lead at 11-10 after the first quarter, but Mac Cheairs got the offense rolling with three consecutive buckets and eight points total for the quarter while Cayden Howell chipped in six points along the way to spark the Bulldog run.
The teams went to the intermission with New Albany leading 36-23.
Cheairs led all Bulldogs with 20 points while Howell hit for 19 overall.
