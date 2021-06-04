Jill Gafford of New Albany has been chosen to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) All-Star Tennis on June 10 in Jackson and will play on the North team. Gafford recently graduated from New Albany, having won two individual state titles in girls doubles as well as being a member of a New Albany team that has now won three straight 4A titles since 2018.
Gafford played under Coach Suzy Bowman at New Albany. She will be coached by legendary high school tennis coach Louis Nash of Oxford in the MAC All-Star matches.