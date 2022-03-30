NEW ALBANY – Sammi Jo Doyle was more free to do her thing this year.
The onus of scoring was not going to be largely on her shoulders. And yet, she still was an offensive juggernaut for New Albany’s soccer team, logging 28 goals and 15 assists.
Doyle, a junior, is the 2022 Daily Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Last year, Doyle and Caroline King accounted for 59 of New Albany’s 80 goals (74%). This past season, they combined for 49 of the 104 goals (47%).
While Doyle led the team in goals, the arrival of Mooreville transfer Josephine Pittman made things much easier.
“It did take a lot of weight off my shoulders, because I knew that I had two other great attackers to help me and take some of the pressure off of me,” Doyle said. “It was pretty awesome.”
The scoring trio helped the Lady Bulldogs to an 18-8 record and their first ever appearance in the Class 4A title game. Before losing to Stone in the final, New Albany won 16-straight games.
While she enjoyed the season, Doyle said there was a lot of pressure on the team.
“We were supposed to be the next big thing for 4A soccer with me, Caroline and Jo, and of course our back line is pretty strong,” Doyle said. “It’s a lot to hold up. I felt like we did, and we did good.”
It took a few games for Doyle and the rest of the players to sync up with Pittman. But once they did, the wins started piling up, and Doyle was the chief reason for that.
“She’s the type that she’s never satisfied,” New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. “She’s always getting better. Even though she’s been the leading goal scorer the last two years, she has been able to get her other teammates involved.”
With King and Pittman graduating, next season could see Doyle shouldering more of the scoring load. That’s already on her mind.
“We have a lot of young players on our team, and they’ll get more experience,” she said. “They got a ton of experience this year. Once we get them working, I feel like they’ll help me, and I’ll have to start working even harder than before.”
