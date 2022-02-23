The coaches, administration, faculty, and staff saluted Coach Buddy Hall for his dedication to the New Albany School District and to Bulldog Athletics. Coach Hall has been a classroom teacher, an administrator, and a coach in the New Albany School District. He has dedicated 26 years of his career to Bulldog Athletics, 22 and one half of those years have been to Bulldog Baseball.
Coach Hall has coached at the middle school and high school levels while serving as athletic director, head football coach, assistant football coach, boys track coach, and golf coach. He has served as the Head Baseball Coach at NAHS for 12.5 years, assistant baseball coach at the high school for 7 years, and the assistant baseball coach at the middle school for three years.
His honors related to his time with Bulldog Baseball include:
· 1990 Division Coach of the Year (That 1990 Team under Coach Hall went 10-0 in division and 27-4 overall)
· In 1991, Coach Hall was chosen to coach the Inaugural NEMCABB High School All-Star Game
· In 1993, he was chosen to coach the State Games of Mississippi
· In 2005, Coach Hall was inducted into the NEMCABB Hall of Fame
· Most recently, Coach Hall was chosen to coach the NEMCABB All-Star Game in 2019, the State Games of Mississippi in 2020 and the Diamond Crossroads State All-Star Game in 2021.
Coach Hall is loved and respected by all of the student athletes he has had the privilege of coaching in New Albany for over 20 years. In the 12.5 years as Head Coach at New Albany, Coach Hall is proud to have coached 19 college players and 2 major league players.
Coach Cody Stubblefield, Athletic Director and Matt Buchanan, Principal of New Albany High School presented Coach Hall with a commemorative gift. The administrators thanked Hall for 26 years of dedication to Bulldog Athletics and for his commitment to Bulldog Baseball.