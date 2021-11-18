AMORY - Kevin Hernandez used to spend his winters inside on the hardwood playing basketball for New Albany, but now he's outside on the pitch playing soccer.
Coach Austin Baker and the New Albany soccer team are glad he's moved his game outdoors as he scored the only goal of the match as New Albany defeated Amory 1-0 in boys soccer on Tuesday.
He's such a hard worker with high expectations of himself," Baker said. "He's still got many soccer attributes to grow in."
Hernandez found net during the 22nd minute on a header which came off a corner kick that was perfectly placed inside the 18 by Jorge Favela.
"Set pieces are a mixture of player creativity and things we discuss in training," Baker said. "It was great execution by the boys."
Hernandez nearly struck a second time as he narrowly missed on another header off a corner minutes later in the first half.
While Hernandez was the star on offense, keeper Ray Bright and his Bulldog backline were pitching a shutout performance on defense. Baker shared how instrumental his defense was in the win.
"Ray Bright, the keeper, made some good saves. Amory has size and speed that made it difficult to contain but our defenders (led by Jaime Mejia and Edwin Patino) stayed organized throughout the game."
Baker also commented on how well he thought the Bulldogs transitioned in stopping the Panther attack and going on the counter attack.
"Our team is still growing in the chemistry of attacking transitions (knowing when to go fast and when to slow it down). We are also learning how to better defend in transition."
Amory outshot the Bulldogs during the first half by a 10-4 margin, but the New Albany defense held off the surge and kept the Panthers scoreless. The second half saw the Bulldogs take eight shots while the Panthers could only muster six.
Baker offered his thoughts on the win and what the Bulldogs needed to do going forward.
"Amory is a high quality program with a plethora of experience on the current team, so I won’t be surprised if they make a deep playoff run.
"I was proud of our response to this tough game. The Bulldogs showed much grit and determination to finish this game. Players like JD Campbell and Kevin Hernandez have tons of drive and energy to push themselves to their max capability.
"Our team is still improving game to game and looking to get better."
(G) Amory 1, New Albany 0
Amory win the girls match by a 1-0 decision over New Albany in the opening match of the night on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs were victimized by an own goal for the final verdict.
New Albany fired up 15 shots during the first half with six of those going on goal, but the Lady Panthers were able to withstand the pressure and the teams went to half tied 0-0.
The lone goal of the contest came in the 58th minute off an own goal by New Albany which came off a ball played inside the box off Miley Williams' foot. The ball bounced off a Lady Bulldog and rolled inside the right post for the 1-0 advantage.
"We were fortunate that the ball that Miley gets and it ends up bouncing around down there and we got the luck of a roll on it," Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. "I mean it was a hard-fought game between both teams and we just got a break on that ball that went across the line for the goal."
The Lady Panthers held the shot advantage in the second half as they offered up five shots while New Albany had four.
"New Albany has got a really good team offensively, they are stout," Clayton said.