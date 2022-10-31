Kaleb Shumpert

Kaleb Shumpert hauls in the pass from Braden Shettles and scores the lone touchdown for New Albany of 37 yards. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - Houston utilized a bruising ground game plus a punishing defense to defeat New Albany 41-7 on Thursday. The Hilltoppers' win gives them a perfect 5-0 record in Division 2-4A football and the division title.

