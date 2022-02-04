INGOMAR - Ingomar and New Albany divided the spoils on Thursday as the Lady Falcons won the girls contest and the Bulldogs were victorious in the boys. 

Ingomar girls utilized a strong second half in the opening game to win 62-41. The Lady Falcons used a 28-18 point advantage to run away with the win after leading 34-23 at the half. 

Macie Phifer of Ingomar and New Albany's Madison McDonald matched each other in point production in the first half as both hit for 14 points. 

Ingomar was strong coming off the opening tip of the contest, taking a 20-8 lead after a quarter. 

Phifer wrapped up her night's work with 18 points. A trio of Lady Falcons scored 8 points, Katie Beth Hall, Lindsey Dillard and Kylie Jumper. Camleigh Ball finished with 6 points. 

McDonald led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points while Hannah Finley hit for 13. 

(B) New Albany 63, Ingomar 49

New Albany got their offense rolling in the second quarter, outscoring Ingomar 22-11 and utilized that run to win 63-49 in the nightcap.

Mike Smith scored eight points during the second period to spark the Bulldog attack after New Albany held a narrow 12-10 lead after one quarter of play. 

Demarion Johnson came off the Bulldog bench to score five points in the second to also help spark the attack. 

Smith led New Albany with 23 points while Kam Carter joined him in double figures with 14. Chris Carter and Braden Shettles scored nine points apiece.

DJ Beard was high man for the Falcons with 17 points. Breyden Bell chipped in seven points and Kyle Robertson scored six. 

