Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Phifer
Smith
Sports Editor
INGOMAR - Ingomar and New Albany divided the spoils on Thursday as the Lady Falcons won the girls contest and the Bulldogs were victorious in the boys.
Ingomar girls utilized a strong second half in the opening game to win 62-41. The Lady Falcons used a 28-18 point advantage to run away with the win after leading 34-23 at the half.
Macie Phifer of Ingomar and New Albany's Madison McDonald matched each other in point production in the first half as both hit for 14 points.
Ingomar was strong coming off the opening tip of the contest, taking a 20-8 lead after a quarter.
Phifer wrapped up her night's work with 18 points. A trio of Lady Falcons scored 8 points, Katie Beth Hall, Lindsey Dillard and Kylie Jumper. Camleigh Ball finished with 6 points.
McDonald led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points while Hannah Finley hit for 13.
(B) New Albany 63, Ingomar 49
New Albany got their offense rolling in the second quarter, outscoring Ingomar 22-11 and utilized that run to win 63-49 in the nightcap.
Mike Smith scored eight points during the second period to spark the Bulldog attack after New Albany held a narrow 12-10 lead after one quarter of play.
Demarion Johnson came off the Bulldog bench to score five points in the second to also help spark the attack.
Smith led New Albany with 23 points while Kam Carter joined him in double figures with 14. Chris Carter and Braden Shettles scored nine points apiece.
DJ Beard was high man for the Falcons with 17 points. Breyden Bell chipped in seven points and Kyle Robertson scored six.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Generally cloudy. High around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 4, 2022 @ 12:02 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.