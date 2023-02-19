INGOMAR • Ingomar dished out a steady dose of stifling defensive pressure that resulted into easy transition baskets early on in an 82-34 win over Hickory Flat in the second round of the Class 1A girls basketball playoffs Friday.
INGOMAR • Ingomar dished out a steady dose of stifling defensive pressure that resulted into easy transition baskets early on in an 82-34 win over Hickory Flat in the second round of the Class 1A girls basketball playoffs Friday.
Ingomar (34-1) will play in Wednesday's quarterfinals at ICC against Coffeeville, a 40-33 winner over Jumpertown.
The Lady Falcons went on an 18-0 run and turned a 5-3 lead into a 23-3 advantage. After Hickory Flat scored to break the run, Ingomar closed the period on yet another run of 12-0 to take an insurmountable 35-5 lead after a quarter.
"Our defense worked as well as it's probably worked to this point yet, which is a good thing," Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. "You want to be playing your best now, but yeah, the start, you can't always control it, I wish I could, but we talked about starting fast. Obviously, it worked well in our favor."
Ingomar stretched the lead to an even larger amount as it outscored the Lady Rebels 28-16 in the second quarter, and the teams went to half with the Lady Falcons up 63-21.
Ingomar got balanced scoring as three starters hit for double figures and another just missed by a point.
"We are a better team when we are a balanced team, there's no doubt about that, but that is anybody," Adair said. "You've got to have some balance to make a run."
Ingomar closed the second half by winning the scoring advantage by a 19-13 margin for the 82-34 win.
Ingomar's Macie Phifer led all scorers with 21. Daylen Grisham and Mia Skelton each scored 12 points. Cadie Jo Byrd scored nine, all coming on three-pointers.
Hickory Flat (23-11) was led by Portrika Burnside with eight points. Abby Tatum scored seven and Vonnie Garner finished with six.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar held a two-point lead at 5-3 early in the game when its defense appeared to turn the pressure up a notch, which led to an 18-0 run.
Point Maker: Phifer scored 21 points in only two quarters of play with nine points coming in the first period and 12 in the second.
Talking Point: "We've seen that a few times this year, that is top of the line defense. I don't think it would matter what you drew up, their defense is just so strong that you are either are going to take it or you are just not going to have it, and we just didn't have it tonight." – Hickory Flat coach Zach Carnell.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.