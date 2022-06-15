The New Albany School Board of Trustees has approved Katie Jenkins as the new Head Softball Coach for New Albany High School (NAHS).
“We are excited about Coach Jenkins leading our softball program. She has twelve years of head coaching experience and has competed for championships regularly,” said Cody Stubblefield, NAHS Athletic Director. “We feel she has the knowledge and experience to take our softball program to the next level.”
Jenkins has twelve years of coaching experience and comes to New Albany from Tupelo Schools. Prior to her time at Tupelo, Jenkins served as the head coach at Lafayette High School and Hernando High School.
Jenkins also has experience as a college softball player playing both at the community college and college level. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Belhaven College and her master’s degree from Mississippi State University.
“I am extremely excited to be the next head coach and this opportunity to bring a new passion, new traditions, and experiences to New Albany Softball,” Jenkins said. “With the support and shared excitement from my family we are ready to be Bulldogs. We already have plenty of maroon!” Jenkins added that her goal is to be a positive force that will build the program and prepare the athletes for the next level both academically and athletically.