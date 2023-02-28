NEW ALBANY - Abby Keller had her pitching act together on Tuesday as she struck out 14 and helped lead New Albany to the 9-0 win over Starkville.
Keller went the distance and allowed two hits and walked none. She threw 86 pitches and hit the zone for 64 strikes.
"She did a very good job, she did what she was supposed to on the mound, worked ahead for first pitch strikes and it's always good when you can start with that and had confidence to build on that," New Albany coach Katie Jenkins said.
Keller struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and struck a out two in three different innings.
The Lady Bulldogs gave Keller the lead in the second as Zakathryn Cameron reached on an error and Keller was hit by a pitch. Maguire Miskelly came up with two outs and made contact that resulted in an error, allowing Cameron and Keller to race home.
Miskelly would later score on a passed ball and New Albany went up 3-0.
Cameron figured in on the fourth Lady Bulldog run in the bottom of the third as she drove in Sami Jo Doyle with her 6-3 groundout and New Albany was up 4-0.
"We gave a lot of love to our catcher (Cameron) in our circle grouped up after the game who does a lot of work with Keller," Jenkins said. "Sometimes you forget about that catcher back there and they don't get all the credit that they deserve, but she did do a very good job and it was a little bit better night at the plate for her than most nights. She also makes our pitcher look good."
New Albany scored their final four runs in the fourth inning to take the 9-0 lead.
Riley Anderson and Addison Mayo drew consecutive walks to start the inning. Miskelly reached on a fielders choice to load the bases.
Logan Lee Robertson's bases loaded walk pushed across the first run of the inning. Doyle came up and delivered a 2-RBI single to drive across two more runs.
Annabelle Johnson reached on an error which allowed another run to score and Cameron plated the final run on her 1-3 RBI groundout.
"Confidence at the plate, we're building that too, we're getting there and trying to make some moving parts come together," Jenkins said. "We're trying to make the defense make the plays, that's what we're trying to do, put the pressure there.
Doyle had two hits and two RBI while Cameron had two RBI to lead the LAdy Bulldogs at the plate.
