Lucy King and Miles Cox starred for the New Albany Golf team at different venues as the Bulldog golfers worked around rains and inclement weather on the links in early March.
King garnered medalist honors at Amory as New Albany joined up with the Panthers and IAHS for a round of golf last week. King shot a 50 to pace New Albany and lead the girls to a round of 103.
Amory and IAHS tied at 109 for second for the match that was held on March 10.
Scores for the rest of New Albany included Katie Dallas at 53 while Zoie White shot a 54 and Laura Preston Ranager finished at 62.
Emma Gore led Amory with her round of 53. Maggie Glenn had a 56, Sophie Wren shot a 59 and Claire Price ended her day with a 63.
Hadley Wiygul turned in the top score for IAHS with her 54. Jade Smith shot a 55 and Macy Strickland a 58 for the Lady Indians.
IAHS won the overall boys team competition with a score of 166 while Everett Price of Amory was the medalist with his 35.
New Albany placed third in the event with 190 while Amory took second with a team score of 173.
Cox was top Dog for New Albany as he shot a 39. Owen Everett was next man up with a 48.
Nick Little shot a 50, Landon Dallas came in at 53 while Drew Freeman wrapped up the Bulldog scoring with his 58.
Scores for IAHS included Jeremiah Bell 36, Braeden Dobbs 42, Lawson Burton and Brantley Wiygul 44 and Carter Wood 46.
Other sscores for Amory had Sam Parker at 44, Kye Dozier with 46, Ace Rock 48, Luke Hoang 49 and Drew Blair 51.
Bulldogs win on home course
Cox led New Albany to the win in golf on March 3 at Oaks Country Club against Baldwyn and TCPS. The Bulldogs ended their day on the links with a score of 178 while Baldwyn was second at 189 and TCPS was third with their 208.
Cox turned in a round of 39 to pace the Bulldogs on their home course. Whit Robbins was a close second with his 40.
Other New Albany golfers and their scores included Owen Everett at 46, Drew Freeman was next at 53 while Nick Little shot a 54 and London Dallas finished with a 58.
Baldwyn scores were as follows: Burke Erickson 46, Seth Bratton and Gage McCarver 49, Wade Barron 51 and Grady Allen 57.
TCPS had the following scores from their team: Baylor Hinton 45, Owen Oswalt 50, Jack Spenser 56, Jamie Tallent 57 and Ethan Bevering 68.
New Albany won the girls match by the narrowest of margins at 102 to 103 over TCPS.
Lucy King turned in the best round for the Lady Bulldogs with a 47 which was two shots off the medalist, Grace McMullen, who shot a 45.
Katie Dallas was the next Lady Bulldog at 55 while Zoie White shot a 58 and Laura Preston Ranager completed her round at 60.
Harleigh Wiygul and Addi Kessler shot 58 for TCPS.