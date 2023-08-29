A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
King
Sports Editor
RIPLEY - Lucy King turned in the lowest scored on Monday and helped lead New Albany to the team win as well at Pine Hills Course in Ripley.
King earned medalist with her score of 40 which was three shots better than second place Camden Lewis of Corinth who shot a 43.
New Albany's Katie Dallas fired a 48 to place third and help the Lady Bulldogs post a winning score of 88.
Corinth placed second with a score of 93 while Kossuth was third at 114.
Zoie White and Laura Preston Ranager tied for fifth with their rounds of 51. They were edged by one shot by Corinth's Ella Davis who turned in a score of 50.
Emily Mann had the top score for Kossuth with her 55.
Bulldogs finish fourth in boys golf
Ripley torched the course as expected at Pine Hills as the Tigers ran away with from their three competitors with their score of 142.
Kossuth was a very distant second at 161, Corinth was third at 162 while New Albany was fourth at 170.
Jake Moffitt turned in a solid round with his 32 to lead the Tigers as medalist while teammate Clay Adams was a close second at 35.
Kossuth's Eli Cooper tied Adams for the number two spot on the day with his 35.
Two more Ripley players were in the top five as Craig Bullock was fourth at 37 and Cole Adams took fifth with a 38.
Hunter Henson shot the best round for New Albany with his 39 which tied him for sixth with Corinth's Baylor Pratt.
Drew Freeman was next in line for the Bulldogs with his 40 as he tied with Corinth's Timmons McGrath and Kossuth's John Gaines.
Other scores for New Albany included Cole Dean at 43, Nick Little had a 48 and Grayson Tate shot a 60.
