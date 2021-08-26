Caroline King of New Albany has been named the top athlete in Mississippi in girls golf by the Clarion Ledger.
King won girls top golfer over 11 other finalists from across the state and in all classifications. She won the Class II State Championship with a total score of 158 (+14) which was seven strokes ahead of the second place finisher.
King, a junior in 2020, will return to defend her title and hopes to lead New Albany to a team title as the Lady Bulldogs were runner-up in 2021. She is also a key member of the New Albany Lady Bulldog soccer team.
"It was such a surprised honor that I am so grateful for," King said. "I honestly had no idea that I would have a chance of receiving such award with all the talented golfers in our state.
"I actually found out the day after it was announced during a rain delay at a golf tournament. One of the other girls nominated told me that I had won and I was totally shocked to find out. It was really several days later when it sank in what an honor I had received."
King shared what she felt were the keys to her success on the course in the spring of 2020 that resulted in the prestigious honor.
"Just the amount of practice and preparation I was able to do this spring helped so much," King said. "All of the matches Coach (Shane) Sanderson scheduled helped us all focus on our play."
King revisited her highly successful season of golf and came away with what she thought was her best round or day of golf that ultimately led to her winning the individual state champion title.
"I don’t think I had ever been so focused to play as I was for the first day of the State tournament," King said. "I believe that day showed me the focus required to have a good round and in turn was able to give me confidence in my future play."
To say that King has a busy schedule is an understatement as she plays golf, high school soccer, club soccer and for 2021 she is a varsity football cheerleader. She shared how she manages all the various activities.
"It might be the most challenging thing, juggling time, but you find out what is important to you," she said. "I have learned how to make time for what I love and have sacrificed in order to meet my goals. I have done more homework and studying in a car than I have at my house.
"It’s challenging to juggle it all and I’m so glad I have such an amazing support system in my family and New Albany High School. Coach Bert (Anderson) and Coach Sanderson helped and supported all of my crazy scheduling allowing me to get to do the two sports I love.
King shared her goals as she enters her senior year of school and what she feels will take to hopefully accomplish them.
"I think the best way to have success will be to build off the momentum from last year," said King. "I was so honored to be chosen all-state in both soccer and golf.
"It is going to be a special year to play soccer with two of my sisters (Lucy and Sara Jane) and I think our team is going into this season with the momentum from last year to have a really good year. I am also looking forward to golf season this spring with Lucy and another chance to win state. I’m really looking forward to a special senior year!"