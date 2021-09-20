BOONEVILLE - The New Albany Bulldogs made an emphatic statement on Friday with a 42-14 road victory over the Booneville Blue Devils.
Head coach Cody Stubblefield spoke after the game about his excitement after a win over a well-coached Blue Devil squad.
“Anytime you can come here and put 42 on them [Booneville] and you beat them, you’re excited about that,” said Stubblefield.
Booneville started off with a bang on offense, utilizing a double pass on the game’s opening play that went for 47 yards and moved the team into scoring position. The Bulldog defense held strong on the following three plays to minimize the damage to a Guy Gillespie 40-yard field goal.
New Albany went three-and-out on their opening possession, but the defense forced a quick punt to get the ball back to their offense.
Cameron Knox made sure the Bulldogs got on the board on the second offensive drive with a 59-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead.
The Blue Devils committed the first of four turnovers on the following drive with a bad snap that allowed New Albany to have the ball at the three-yard line. Joe Mathis followed two plays later with a two-yard touchdown run to extend the lead.
The possible play of the game came on the ensuing drive as Booneville drove deep into Bulldog territory. Just as the Blue Devils looked as if they would cut into the deficit, they fumbled for a second straight drive that was scooped up by Kelan Simpson and taken 95 yards to the house to push the advantage to 21-3.
Stubblefield talked postgame about the impact of his defense all season.
“Defensively, we’ve continued to do what we’ve done all year. They’re still flying around the football… they’re stingy. They don’t like giving up points,” said Stubblefield.
Booneville quickly fired back with Zion Nunn returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown along with a safety that came from a bad snap by the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 21-12.
Yet again, Knox provided the spark on offense that New Albany needed to create more separation with a 45-yard touchdown run to push the score back out to 28-12, which stood as the halftime score.
The Bulldogs kept the momentum rolling in the second half with a 10 play drive that went 87 yards, which was topped off by Knox’s third score of the game from seven yards out to extend the lead further.
New Albany gave up another free two points with a bad snap on a punt for a safety, but the defense pitched a second-half shutout and added another touchdown from Kody Atkinson to bring the score to its 42-14 final.
Knox led the offense with seven carries for 160 yards and three scores.
With the victory, the Bulldogs improve to 3-1 on the season and head on to their final non-division matchup next week at home against the Corinth Warriors, who have beat New Albany the past two years for the division crown.
Stubblefield talked after about what this matchup means to his squad.
“We’ve felt like we were able to compete with them the past few years and just didn’t finish… we want next Friday to be different,” said Stubblefield.