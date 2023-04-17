A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The New Albany Lady Bulldogs are the MHSAA Girls Class 3A-4A Region 3 Champions for spring 2023. Pictured from left - Katie Dallas, Adeline Bailey, Lucy King, Zoey White.
New Albany Lady Bulldogs claimed the top spot in Wednesday's Class II Region 3 match as they ran away from the competition with a 45 stroke advantage.
New Albany shot a team total of 166 which was well ahead of second place Water Valley's 211 for second.
Other teams entered in the event and their finish were Pontotoc in third (215), South Pontotoc at fourth (228) and North Pontotoc placed fifth (250).
New Albany's Adeline Bailey was medalist for the match as she turned in a solid 76 for the lowest score.
New Albany took the top four spots in the event to further their domination of the course and competition for the day.
Lucy King was second behind Bailey with her score of 90.
Zoie White shot a 94 and Katie Dallas finished with a 96 for the Lady Bulldogs.
The highest individual score among the other four teams was a 105 which was shot by Water Valley's Carlee Jackson.
Water Valley teammates Chloe Clement and Ashlyn Darby the sixth and eighth place spots with scored of 106 and 108.
Pontototc's Addison Mask was seventh at 107 and Embreleigh Crews tied for eight with 108.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
