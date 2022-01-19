NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs kept their perfect record intact in Division 1-4A with a 7-0 mercy-rule shutout of North Pontotoc on Tuesday on Senior Night.
New Albany now stands at 8-0 in division and 13-7 overall with matches left with Corinth and Senatobia remaining.
"The thing that we've been doing the last few games is starting fast and the girls are starting to play well together, starting to know their tendencies, starting to be able to pass well, pass and move with each other," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "They are starting strong and getting those goals early, kinda puts them on ease and allows them to settle in and play their game then."
A ricochet shot started the scoring as Josephine Pittman's shot inside the 18 bounced off Caroline King and into the net for the first goal at the eight minute mark.
Sammi Jo Doyle followed that with a goal in the 14th minute off an assist from King for the 2-0 lead.
The goals kept coming as King scored two minutes later as Doyle dished off the assist for the 3-0 advantage.
Josie Campbell joined the scoring in the 18th minute with her goal inside the box, upping the lead to 4-0.
Ingrid Ojeda found Pittman for a fifth goal in the 15-minute span and the teams went to the half at 5-0.
"They are starting to play well together, they're getting to a point where they are happier if someone else scores off the assist than them scoring and I think that on seven goals, we probably had five or six assists," Anderson said. As a coach, that is what you like to see and especially with the way North was playing, packing it inside the 18.
"We explained to them that you're not going to beat them one-on-one so, be able to pass and distribute. It was a really good outcome for the game."
Pittman quickly recorded a goal after the half for the 6-0 lead and King ended it with a mercy-rule goal in the 52nd minute for the 7-0 decision.
Pittman got the hat trick with her three goals to lead the Lady Bulldogs. King scored two goals and chipped in two assists.
Doyle had one goal and two assists while Campbell had a goal and Ojeda picked up one assist.
(B) New Albany 2, North Pontotoc 1
New Albany staged a second half comeback, staying in the attacking mode for most of the final 40 minutes to defeat the Vikings 2-1.
Kevin Hernandez got loose twice inside the 18, scoring both Bulldog goals in a space of eight minutes to rally New Albany.
Hernandez tied the match in the 52 minute and found net again in the 60th minute to provide the decisive goal.
North Pontotoc scored their lone goal during the 34th minute off a penalty kick following a foul in the box.
New Albany improved to 7-1 in division and remain tied with Ripley atop 1-4A.