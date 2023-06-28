NEW ALBANY - New Albany Lady Bulldogs have been working hard on the volleyball court this June. The Lady Bulldogs lost nine players to graduation from their 2022 team that was defeated in the Class 4A North championship by eventual state champion Caledonia.
Among the new faces for New Albany, there will be two courtside as Connolly brings on two new assistants for the 2023 edition, Riley Courser and Mary Frances Robbins.
"We have Riley Courser, she played at Blue Mountain and she's been my assistant in club for the past season and now she is coming to New Albany to be the assistant in volleyball," Connolly said. "She will also be assisting as a teacher in the classroom.
"She's coming with lots of years of experience and she graduated from Lafayette High School. She was a middle and she will be able to help out in that area, mainly working with JV and then helping out with varsity.
"We also have Mary Frances Robbins and she's one of mine (played for Connolly at Alcorn Central) and she's going to come in to be middle school coach and then she will help with high school as well. I coached her for three years.
"She's coming in with a lot of experience as well, she was at Blue Mountain and was a manager there and has a lot of experience in different areas of the game."
Robbins actually helped with the Lady Bulldogs in 2022, but arrived about mid-season as a volunteer assistant.
Four key components of the 2022 team return as Summer Gaskin (senior), Lucy King (junior), Teelie Tyre (sophomore) and Lilly Shannon (sophomore) are all back after playing huge roles last season.
New Albany has a well-balanced roster class-wise and are not heavy in just one grade unlike last season according to Connolly.
"We have five seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen," Connolly said.
Besides the four players that were major keys in the volleyball rotation, most of the remaining players were part of the junior varsity team that went undefeated in 2022.
Marley Jackson will step into the setter position and has held that spot for many years with the JV squad.
Carine Delfin will assume the libero spot and was a key player for the JV as well as being a vocal leader on the floor.
Two more players, Addi Vetovitz and Gabby Shackleford are JV players that should bolster an already strong corp of outside hitters and middle blockers for the Lady Bulldogs. Vetovitz will work at the net while Shackleford is a strong hitter from the backline.
