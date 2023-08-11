NEW ALBANY - New Albany never could settle into a groove in any phase of their game on Thursday which resulted in a 3-0 sweep on their home floor by defending Class 4A champion Caledonia.
Caledonia won by scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-21.
"It was just all around bad," Coach Ashley Connolly said. "We had 19 hitting errors, 12 service errors, you're not going to win a ballgame with that.
"I'm not taking any credit away from Caledonia because they have a good, solid team, but we did not show up tonight. At all. It was almost kinda like a group effort. It's over and it's done and we gotta move on."
One of the biggest red flags of the night was the fact that Caledonia never trailed at all in any set, they took early leads and the best the Lady Bulldogs could do was tie the score. That happened only twice at 1-1 in the third set and later at 11-11.
Caledonia ran out to the early 4-0 lead in the first set, but New Albany was able to claw back after being down 22-18 to cut the lead to one.
The Lady Bulldogs utilized two kills by Teelie Tyer and two service aces by Summer Gaskin to pull to within one at 23-22.
Caledonia hung up another point for a two point advantage, but Lucy King's kill closed it to one again at 24-23. However, Caledonia was able to score off the ensuing New Albany serve and grab set one 25-23.
Caledonia stunned New Albany with yet another 4-0 run to start set two, but this time the Lady Bulldogs had no answer as they fell 25-14 to trail 2-0.
Caledonia took an early 1-0 lead in the third set, but King tied it with her kill. Later, Gaskin tied the game one last time at 11-11 with her kill, but Caledonia went on to a run of 14-10 to close it out for the 25-21 winner.
"The positive that came out of this was when, in the middle of the game, I switched Teelie and Lucy into setters and they did the best they could," Connolly said. "We have never practiced that, so them stepping up and doing that, I thought was a very good job."
