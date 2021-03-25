North Pontotoc got on the scoreboard early and went on to shutout the New Albany Lady Bulldogs 6-0 in 1-4A softball on Wednesday. New Albany could only manage four hits while committing three costly errors.
The Lady Vikings scored two runs in the first and were aided by a Lady Bulldog error which allowed them to take a 2-0 lead.
North Pontotoc came back with two more runs in the second inning and were again aided by a New Albany error which allowed both runs to score with two outs for the 4-0 lead.
The Lady Vikings added a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth for the final verdict of 6-0.
Abby Keller led New Albany with two hits and was charged with the loss despite not allowing an earned run. She gave up seven hits with no walks while striking out six.
Gracie Stanford and ZaKathryn Cameron had the other hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
The New Albany defense committed three costly errors which resulted in five of the six run by North Pontotoc.