NEW ALBANY - New Albany kept the game scoreless and close for two innings, but Kossuth scored three in the top of the third and went on to take the 10-1 win on Tuesday.
Kossuth pounded out 16 hits while the Lady Bulldogs could only manage four and the Lady Aggies were adept at driving in base runners when they put them aboard.
"About the third inning, they come around and go through their lineup, they are a good hitting team, they can hit," New Albany coach Katie Jenkins said. "You have to make your routine plays, one error and then the big hit comes after that and that scores those runs.
I will always say and they will hear me say a thousand times that if you make all the routine plays, you win 90 percent of your ball games because that is just what you've got to do and there are those nights that they don't always fall. You've just got to make those routine plays."
Emily Bradley led off the Kossuth third with a double and later scored on a RBI single by Maddie Mask.
Victoria Fields reached on an error and a fielders choice moved erased Mask at third with two outs.
However, Aggie first baseman Anabelle Marlar stroked a double to the gap in right-center and drove in two to give Kossuth the 3-0 lead.
Kossuth padded their lead with two runs in the fourth off RBI by Caliann Mitchell and Mask for the 5-0 lead.
New Albany broke through for their lone run in the bottom of the frame as Addison Mayo reached on an error.
Avie Bryan came on to run for Mayo at second and Abby Keller came up to the plate.
Keller hit a smash down the line to third that resulted in an error and Kossuth committed a second error on the play by overthrowing the bag at second in an attempt to get Bryan out. Bryan rounded third and scored on the overthrow to cut the lead to 5-1.
Kossuth scored three runs in the top of the fifth off a wild pitch and RBI by Hadley James and Mask.
The Aggies added their final two runs in the sixth as James and Ella Jobe drove in runs.
"I told the team out there after the game that it's a fine line of hanging on to a game and learning from a game," Jenkins said. "I don't want them to hang on to the bad things, I need them to learn what we've got to do to get better, to build better for division and bread for it on Friday."
Keller had the lone extra base hit for the Lady Bulldogs with her double in the second. She and three other teammates scattered the four hits for New Albany.
