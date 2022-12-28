New Albany Lady Bulldogs

The New Albany Lady Bulldogs were runner-up in 4A girls soccer after falling to Stone 4-0 in the championship match at Brandon. The Lady Bulldogs made school history twice during the 2021-22 season as they appeared in and won their first North championship and then played in the first state championship in the history of the program which was started in 2004.

 Photo courtesy of Cody Stubblefield

BRANDON – Two goals in the first 13 minutes proved more than New Albany could overcome as they lost to Stone 4-0 in the 4A girls state soccer championship game on Saturday.

