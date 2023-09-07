PEARL - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs were having quite a round of golf on Wednesday before the weather halted play and the match was eventually cancelled at the Pearl Lady Pirate Invitational.
PEARL - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs were having quite a round of golf on Wednesday before the weather halted play and the match was eventually cancelled at the Pearl Lady Pirate Invitational.
New Albany was leading second place Northwest Rankin of 7A by four strokes and third place Germantown also of Class 7A by seven.
The Lady Bulldogs had played through 15 holes before the rains set in to cause a weather delay and the later the cancellation. They were at +11 while Northwest Rankin (3) was at +15 and Germantown (2) was at +18.
"Extremely proud of our girls," New Albany coach Shane Sanderson said. "Played 15 holes through a course they've never seen and had a four shot lead before an hour weather delay and eventually cancelled.
"They did a shotgun start, so everyone started off on different holes. Therefore, everyone did not complete the same nine holes, so it was just cancelled. I think it was called off too early."
Lucy King was having a round to remember and was at +4 while Adeline Bailey was also enjoying a solid outing while putting down a +7 round.
Zoie White and Katie Dallas were holding their own against players from larger schools with their scores of +21 and +26 respectively.
King was leading all golfers with her score while Bailey was tied for third with Natalie Bryant. Germantown's Kaylee Gatlin was second at +5.
"I don't think they expected us to have the lead that late in the round," Sanderson said. "Lucy and Adeline both were coming off double bogeys about 15 minutes prior to the delay, we had a much larger lead.
It's a very difficult course. Coach King (Geoffrey) and I were very proud of our girls. I wish we could play that caliber of a match every week.
New Albany and Choctaw Central were the only teams from Class 4A while Warren Central was the lone team from 6A. The other teams were from the largest classification of 7A and those schools included Northwest Rankin, Germantown, Clinton, Madison Central, Brandon and Oak Grove.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.