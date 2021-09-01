NEW ALBANY • New Albany jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage and then withstood a furious comeback attempt by Tishomingo County to win their 1-4A volleyball match 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 9-8 and 2-0 in division by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 33-35 and 25-20.
"Keys to the win tonight were never giving up and strong serving," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "That was our number one goal going in, we knew that we would have to serve it strong and get them out of their system so that number 14 (Reese Moore) couldn't swing.
"That was in our scouting reports, keep it out of 14's hands, so we did and I felt like the first two sets we most definitely executed that very well.
The highlight of the match was the marathon that transpired in the third set as New Albany went up by the largest margin of six at 12-6 and later in the match the Lady Bulldogs appeared on the verge of closing it out with a sweep at 20-15 before the teams settled the issue many points later at 35-33 with Tishomingo County taking the set win.
Tishomingo County tied the set at 22-22 and the teams had 11 total ties from there on until the set was decided as both teams battled in the highly-contested set.
"That third set just came down to who wanted it more there at the end," Connolly said.
New Albany came back from the setback to win the fourth set 25-20. Summer Gaskin turned on the heat early in the set as she registered a kill to start the set and later went to the service line to drop in three aces to stake the Lady Bulldogs to an early 9-1 advantage.
Lucy King and Emma Patterson had two kills apiece to compliment Gaskin during the 7-0 run. Gaskin finished the set with four aces while Madison Smith had two kills.
Tishomingo County rallied back to close within two points at 22-20, but back-to-back kills by Amiya Terry and Masey Adams gave the Lady Bulldogs the set and match win at 25-20.
"The fourth set, I feel like we really went out there and pushed hard and we didn't give up," Connolly said. "Overall, offensively we could have done a few things better in the match because we had a lot of hitting errors," Connolly said. "I feel like defensively we did an excellent job of getting to the ball."