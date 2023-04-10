A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Sports Editor
New Albany successfully defended their title at the MSU Invitational High School Golf Tournament last week as the Lady Bulldogs finished with a score of 169. Pictured from left - New Albany Head Coach Shane Sanderson, Adeline Bailey, Katie Dallas, Lucy King.
The New Albany Lady Bulldogs went back to the Mississippi State University Invitational and successfully defended their title in the high school girls golf match last week.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the event with a 169 score which was three shots ahead of Germantown who shot a 172. Clinton was third with a team total of 177.
Adeline Bailey turned in the best round of golf for New Albany as she shot an 83 to place second. Maddie McNeece of Clinton turned in the lowest individual score at 80.
Lucy King was only three shots back with her 86 which landed her in fourth place.
Katie Dallas also competed for the Lady Bulldogs and finished with a 104 to finish 13th.
New Albany boys placed 10th overall in the boys competition and finished at 366.
Hunter Henson and Nick Little shot the best rounds for the Bulldogs with their 89.
Owen Everett was next in line for New Albany with his 92.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
