NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs took out Senatobia in the 4A volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 straight set win on Tuesday. New Albany won by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-14.
"I think overall we played together as a team like it wasn't really this one special person standing out," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We stepped back and let them make the mistakes then when the ball did come over, we communicated and we didn't freak out.
"We played our positions, so I think overall everyone played together, it was a joint effort."
Early in the first set, New Albany held a 9-4 lead, but behind the serving of Madison Smith along with kills from Amiya Terry and Emma Patterson, the lead expanded to 17-4 before Senatobia was able to break serve.
The Lady Bulldogs finished off the first set strong and won 25-10.
"Emma really came out and she was hitting a lot better tonight, so I'm glad to see her back," Connolly said.
The second set had the tone established early as Masey Adams served the Lady Bulldogs out to a 7-0 lead. Adams had two aces while outside hitter Lucy King had two kills during the run.
Adams ended up with with two aces and three kills for the set while Patterson added two more kills and an ace in the 25-11 New Albany win.
The third set began differently as Senatobia was able to gain the lead twice at 3-2 and 4-3, but New Albany settled in and took control of the situation at hand.
After the Lady Bulldogs broke the Warrior serve to tie the match at 4-4, Smith went to the serving line and helped New Albany make a huge run to go up 15-4.
Smith played clean throughout the night with no service errors while making the opposing team work hard to return her serves.
"That is usually a strong rotation for us when Maddie serves, that's when Masey rotates to front row, so we have a lot of different options going on there," Connolly said. "Tonight we were able to take advantage of that.
"Maddie is a very consistent server and doesn't make many mistakes."
Danielle Dykes ended the set and match with an ace for the 25-14 winner in set three.
Since starting the season at 5-9, the Lady Bulldogs have gone on a 15-1 winning streak and now sit at 20-10 for the season.
New Albany will travel to Caledonia for their second round match in 4A volleyball. The Lady Bulldogs played Caledonia during the regular season and won 3-2.