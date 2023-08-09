NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs won their home opener for the 2023 volleyball season by sweeping Pontotoc 3-0 with scores of 25-17, 26-24, 25-14.
Coach Ashley Connolly was pleased with her Lady Bulldogs and talked about the keys to the win over a gritty Pontotoc team.
"I think it was overall team effort, we played very well together, like the communication was picked up an even when we went on a moment, they picked themselves up and made a big play to keep going," Connolly said. "Our offense was strong, our serving was strong and just overall our offensive threat was strong tonight and then our defense backed them up by making sure we kept the ball up."
The service game was indeed strong all night as New Albany registered 17 aces and were led by Teelie Tyer's seven. Lilly Shannon had five aces and Lucy King added four.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 12-10 in the opening set when setter Marley Jackson went to the line to serve. She led her team to a 10-0 run with a couple of aces and turned the script as New Albany forged ahead 20-10 before Pontotoc could break serve.
New Albany would win the set 25-17 as Addi Vetovitz punctuated it with a set ending kill, her second of the set.
Shannon had three kills, two aces and a block in the frame while Summer Gaskin also had three kills and Tyer had two.
New Albany looked to be in control during the second set at the midway point as they held an 18-12 lead, but Pontotoc came back with a 12-6 run to tie at 24-all.
However, Shannon took over to record back-to-back kills to end the set for the 26-24 Lady Bulldog advantage.
Tyer had a huge service during the set as she helped her team break a 5-5 tie and go on a 5-0 run with her four aces while King added two. She also drove home four kills in the frame.
The third set was close for a bit at 10-9, but New Albany closed out the set with a 15-5 run for the 25-14 set win and hand them the match 3-0.
Tyer padded her aces stats with three more while Shannon dropped in two.
Top producers for the Lady Bulldogs were Shannon with 13 kills and five aces, Tyer had 11 kills, nine digs and seven aces. Gaskin and Vetovitz each had five kills.
Libero Carine Delfin led her team with 28 digs while Jackson also hit double figures with 10.
"I feel like tonight we utilized Teelie from the back row and when it worked, it worked and I think Marley is getting better at the setter position," Connolly said. "Also, our defensive line picked it up, it was just fun."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.