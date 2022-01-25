NEW ALBANY - New Albany scored in bunches during the first half and went on to win their first round match in 4A soccer 8-0 over Raymond.
The Lady Bulldogs had four players score with two of them recording the hat trick of three goals.
"The biggest thing was just coming out fast and strong, we knew we would have the dominant team and we just went ahead and got our goals," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "It's good to be 1-0 in the playoffs and move on to the next round."
Caroline King put the Lady Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the third minute with her PK goal after she was fouled inside the 18.
Sammi Jo Doyle took a ball that bounced off a Raymond defender and buried it into the net from 8 yards for the 2-0 advantage in the fifth minute.
Doyle followed that with another goal in the 10th minute as she took a pass from King and cranked a shot from 30 yards away for the third New Albany goal.
Doyle got her hat trick during the 23rd minute and upped the lead to 4-0 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.
Rosa Lopez picked up the scoring mantle from Doyle and found net in the 31st minute off an assit from Marabella Ortega.
Lopez scored her second in the 33rd minute and a minute later capped the hat trick with her third goal to give the Lady Bulldogs a 7-0 lead at the half.
"Rosa picked up her second hat trick of the season and it was good to see her being aggressive," Anderson said. "She has had a little illness and she's been trying to get her strength back from that.
"Sammi was her normal self with the hat trick, so that was good for her to get those goals in."
Kiristen Knox closed the book on scoring with her goal in the 43rd minute for the 8-0 advantage.
Doyle and Lopez led the Lady Bulldogs with three goals each while King and Knox had one apiece. King and Ortega had an assist each.
New Albany now moves forward to face a perennial powerhouse in 4A soccer, the West Lauderdale Lady Knights. The Lady Bulldogs will host the match on Saturday.
West Lauderdale defeated Itawamba AHS 3-0 in their first round match.
"Whenever you think about 4A girls, that's the name, West Lauderdale, that pops up for the past 4-5 years," Anderson said. "The biggest thing is to stay confident throughout the game, we can't let our nerves get the best of us because they will take advantage of that.
"The biggest thing is taking confidence into the game that we can compete with them and that we will compete for the full 80 minutes and not give in during those 80 minutes."
New Albany improves to 16-7 with the win. West Lauderdale comes into Saturday's match at 17-4-1.