New Albany's Lady Bulldogs made it two straight Division 1-4A soccer titles with Thursday's 3-0 win over Corinth. The Lady Bulldogs went on the road to get the win in less than ideal weather conditions in extremely cold temps.
"Being able to win the division back to back is a testament to the girls and really is a result of the hard work and dedication they started last year," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "They were able to continue to build on the success from last year to make this year special as well."
Anderson's defense tossed yet another shutout to help secure the win over the Lady Warriors. Anderson shared how important the Lady Bulldog defense was in achieving the win.
"Lucy (King) has been such a huge factor for us all season and she was again tonight. She read the ball perfectly and came off her line midway through the first half to stop one of their counters to keep it scoreless. That was huge during that part of the game because it allowed us to stay relaxed and settle into the fast pace of the game.
"The back line has really started to play well together since division play started, which has helped take some pressure off Lucy. The very beginning of the game we were a little out of sync but I think that had more to do with the cold weather and adjusting to the speed of the ball on their turf. Heidi (Clayton), Sarah Jane (King) and Mia (Regalado) have really come on strong starting at midway through the season. You can see them more comfortable and the biggest thing is the confidence they are playing with.
"Lauren (Hobson) has probably improved more as an individual player for us and has really started to understand her role on the back line. Along with Lucy, Catherine (Truemper) has one of the hardest positions on the field to play because she is constantly defending in open spaces by herself and no one is there to cover for her. She very rarely ever makes any mistakes and she was the same last night for us."
New Albany was able to take a 2-0 lead into the half and Anderson was pleased that his team got the early advantage.
"Sammi (Doyle) and Caroline (King) both had some shots on goal the first half, but their defense was really tight in and around the 18 so they were having to work hard for the shots. Sammi’s first goal was huge for that time of the game. We had some success early with some shots, but nothing show for it.
"She (Doyle) was able to connect on a long shot from outside the 18 that dropped in perfectly to put us up 1-0. That was a major momentum swing for us and we were able to maintain it with another goal from Sammi right before halftime. Caroline’s goal midway through the second half was the one we needed to really settle in and finish out the game."
New Albany will host Raymond next week in first round playoff action in 4A soccer and although Anderson and the Lady Bulldogs are pleased with their success, they know they have unfinished business to attend to in the playoffs.
"Winning the division is great, but that’s not what we are satisfied with," Anderson said. "We are playing at our best right here at the end of the season so we want to take all this momentum into the playoffs. We have had 1 or 2 games where I believe we were able to play up to our potential but I believe our best soccer is still to come."
Doyle had two goals while Caroline had one.
(B) New Albany 2, Corinth 0
The Bulldogs assured themselves of a playoff berth in 4A with a 2-0 shutout of the Warriors in the boys match.
Coach Austin Baker was particularly pleased with the play of his defense in the frigid temperatures which yielded the shutout win.
"Defense has done well and Whit Robbins as been a big contributor to our defensive success," Baker said. "He’s fast and aggressive, winning aerial challenges, tackles, and intercepting passes. Jorge Perez stepped up in the absence of CB starter Edwin Patino.
"Corinth had a few shots on goal, but nothing ever too dangerous testing Ray (Bright) in goal. All the boys have gotten better in defending better as a team as the season has gone along. We had some difficult tests early in the season, it gave our boys valuable learning experience. Our boys improved because of the work they have put in watching and discussing film.
"Also, Abraham Tinajero plays CDM for us and does so much of the “dirty” work that never shows up on the stat sheet. His defensive work rate cutting off forward passes stops a lot of teams attack."
The Bulldogs struck quickly as Hector Marcial scored off a cross from Jorge Favela during the seventh minute for the 1-0 lead.
New Albany's second goal came in the 23rd minute as Robbins found net off a corner from Josue Bonilla and the Bulldogs made the 2-0 score stand up for the win.
Baker shared his thoughts on the play by the Bulldogs against an always tough Corinth team and the playoff implications.
"The win secured our playoff berth and I’m proud of the boys competing. It’s difficult in the coldest conditions to stay mentally engaged and focused and our boys did that. We played with composure most of the minutes.
"JD Campbell, Eli Mejia, and Kevin Hernandez help keep the boys accountable for the way we play. Whether they are giving advice or encouraging the team."
New Albany will find out their destination in the opening round of 4A playoffs after Corinth hosts Ripley.
At the present, New Albany would travel to Richland for the first round contest next week.