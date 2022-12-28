New Albany wrapped the Class II Girls golf state championship in Maroon and White last week as they raised the banner and trophy in celebration.
The win was especially sweet for the Lady Bulldogs after they came ever-so-close to winning in 2021 only to fall a few shots short.
New Albany was able to hold off a day two charge from Water Valley to win the contest 347 to 351. The Lady Bulldogs held an four shot lead after day one at 175 to Water Valley's 179.
The teams both shot 172 on day two.
Coach Shane Sanderson shared his team's recipe for success on a very challenging course over the two day event.
"Stay in the fairway and treat every putt with respect - do not rush any putts," Sanderson said of his team's strategy.
"This course was nothing like we normally play. It has hills and mounds everywhere and extremely fast greens. We told the girls to play every shot. Every stroke is huge. You will have a bad hole - do not get frustrated."
Sanderson was proud of his team's perseverance over the challenge of the course and last year's near-miss still fresh in some minds.
"Last year was a huge learning experience," Sanderson said. "It was a terrible feeling to be so close and let it slip out of our hands.
Caroline (King) has been in that pressure situation before. That was new pressure to her last year. I know it made her hungry to get a little redemption. She grew so much mentally from last year. I can't brag on her enough.
"Zoie (White) and Katie (Dallas) were new this year and they got a good taste of pressure and having a bullseye on your back. Zoie came back Day 2 and had an incredible round. I'm glad they got to experience it and have something to build on."
White wrapped up the tournament with a total score of 205 while Dallas ended the event with a score of 217.
Lucy King was able to celebrate a plethora of events during the match - her birthday, shooting a solid score of 186, winning a state championship and taking the state title in her last match with her sister, Caroline who is a senior.
Sanderson shared the mindset of his team after round one and on day two as they braced for a Water Valley comeback attempt.
"After Day 1 totals we knew Day 2 would have an eerie feeling similar to last year," Sanderson said. "We had to do all we could to direct the pressure from us to Water Valley.
"We told our girls, "they are the champs, their course - the pressure is on them. Have fun and play smart." There is no way our girls did not feel some pressure but they did an outstanding job controlling it."
Sanderson later shared what the state title meant to him as the New Albany coach for the past several seasons.
"This was a special win for me personally," he said. "When one team wins, that means someone has to lose. To me as a coach and a parent, that is what makes athletics so special. You get to learn from both sides and both sides expose your true character.
"It plays an enormous role on the person you become depending on how you handle it. I don't like losing, but I've had wins and losses where my players handled it like champs - that's a special feeling knowing you taught 'em well. This team was one of them. They were very gracious winners."
New Albany almost came away with a double win as Caroline was leading going into the last hole, but Sumrall's Grace Cooley dropped in an eagle on the final hole to edge past her at 160 to 161.
Sanderson closed by sharing his thoughts on all those who supported and played a role in the success of this year's state championship and how instrumental they were.
"I'd like to first thank my wife and family for their never-ending support," Sanderson said. "Those phone calls, texts, and small talks mean so much.
"I want to thank NAHS and our district for entrusting me to lead our team the best I can. We miss a lot of school but it's necessary to prepare the best we can. The teachers at our schools for working with our players.
"Thanks to my new assistant coach - Geoffrey King, for instilling in his girls the love of golf and working with me. Thanks to my team for doing what I ask and always representing our team and our school with class. Oaks CC for working with us at practice and matches.
"Last, my lone senior - Caroline King. Her commitment to our program has been second to none. She's a special young lady that will certainly continue being a difference maker for the better. We will miss her immensely!"
